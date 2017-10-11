Users of Facebook, Instagram report worldwide outages

(WSVN) - Social media just got a lot less social: Facebook and Instagram are reportedly suffering from widespread outages.

Users of the two social media platforms began reporting issues just after 11 a.m. Eastern, Mashable reports.

Websites that check on internet outages, including Outage Report and Down Detector, say a high number of users have reported problems.

Facebook is having issues since 11:11 AM ESThttps://t.co/YbrNS7dpo9

RT if you're also affected #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/b5q3KqwkKs — Outage Report (@ReportOutage) October 11, 2017

While some users are able to access their news feeds on both desktop and mobile devices, many are reporting error messages when they try to post to Facebook.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, appears to be experiencing issues as well, though reports are not as widespread as Facebook’s apparently technical difficulties.

