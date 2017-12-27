Upgrade your ride with Revolve: the Netflix of luxury cars

Why drive just one luxury car when you can drive every luxury car! That’s what a new app is letting you do. You don’t drive them all at the same time, just to be clear. Revolve is being called the Netflix of car ownership, and Chris took it for a test drive.

Asoka Veeravagu, co-founder: “Revolve is a luxury automotive subscription model that’s changing the way people drive down here in South Florida.”

It’s not only changing the way people drive — it’s changing what people drive, and changing it every few months.

Asoka Veeravagu: “No longer do they need to buy or lease a single car and be locked into it for many years on end. When they’re a Revolve member, they get access to really a constant stream of the latest and greatest, the most sought after new vehicles on the market.”

Vehicles that will make your friends very jealous, like the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT, Aston Martin DB9, BMW X6 M, Porsche 911 Carrera S and…

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh my gosh.”

The 573 horsepower Acura NSX that I got behind the wheel of.

Chris Van Vliet: “There’s so much power!”

A Revolve membership is $2,000 a month, which includes insurance, maintenance and a concierge service that brings your new car to you.

Asoka Veeravagu: “We can deliver it to your home, we bring it to the office, we give you an orientation of the vehicle so you learn all the nuances, the details of how the vehicle works, leave you with the keys, and then you drive it like it’s your own for the next two to four months.”

Celebrity chef Michael Schwartz is a Revolve member and loves the convenience. We met up with him at his new Miami restaurant, Amara.

Michael Schwartz, Revolve member: “For me, it was brilliant. It’s like, ‘Why didn’t I think of that?’ You get to be in a new car every three or four months. Beautiful luxury car.”

You may be thinking this is insane! Well, I’ll show you insane… We tried out insane mode on the Tesla Model S P90D. It’s zero to 60 in 2.8 seconds.

Now that’s insane. So is the amount of options you get with Revolve.

Asoka Veeravagu: “You don’t eat at one restaurant every day, you don’t wear the same clothes every day, you don’t go to the same place on vacation all the time — why are we all driving the same car for three years?”

