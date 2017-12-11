Upgrade your doughnuts with Donut Worry Eat Happy

The doughnut market is pretty oversaturated these days. And to stand out — you need crazy toppings and syringes sticking in them. Yeah, we said syringes! A spot in Hollywood has doughnuts that you’ve gotta see and taste to believe.

Donut Worry Eat Happy is a concept that’d make the great Homer Simpson go bonkers!

Allison Wilman: “Donut Worry Eat Happy is a doughnut shop where you can fill your own doughnut and you can interact with your doughnut, making it the flavor of your choice.”

The doughnuts are turning heads at the Yellow Green Farmers Market in Hollywood, where Donut Worry Eat Happy sets up shop on weekends.

Allison Wilman: “Every time people see the doughnuts, they go crazy with it. They’re like, ‘Oh my God!'”

She’s exactly right.

Christina Rega, customer: “I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, are those edible?’ They look too good and too perfect to be real doughnuts.”

Now, about those syringes…

Allison Wilman: “It was a great way to have the filling in a very clean manner inside the doughnut.”

Though, there’s really nothing clean about eating these delectable doughnuts.

Not that anyone’s complaining…

Christina Rega: “Messy’s fun. It’s OK. Messy’s great!”

Allison Wilman: “And if they get all messy, I give a lot of napkins!”

White chocolate, caramel and Nutella are among the options to fill the syringes with, but feel free to drizzle it all over if you prefer.

The eye-popping toppings range from Ferrero Rocher to cinnamon rolls.

Come to mama.

Luisa Rodrigues, customer: “I got the white chocolate cookies and cream doughnut. I love it. I love the syringe. It’s a great idea, super unique.”

Ali Fawaz, customer: “I got white chocolate with some Fruity Pebbles and some Nutella filling. It’s probably one of the best doughnuts I’ve ever had in my life.”

That’s the point!

Allison Wilman: “I want the customers to think of Donut Worry Eat Happy as the best doughnut they ever had in their life.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Donut Worry Eat Happy at Yellow Green Farmers Market

1940 N 30th Rd.

Hollywood, FL 33021

(954) 673-8646

IG: https://www.instagram.com/donutworryeathappy/?hl=en

