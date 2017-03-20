Unleash your inner Disney princess with Enchanted Bikinis

Right now, Belle is the hottest Disney star under the sun. But if you’re going out in the sun, you have a few princesses to choose from, thanks to some enchanting bikinis.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is a tale of romance against all odds. Now you can be the Belle of the beach with a Disney-inspired swimsuit.

Enchanted Bikinis let you release your inner Ariel at the beach.

They’re the work of designer Sina Fatone.

Sina Fatone, Enchanted Bikinis: “I was looking for a bathing suit that would give me that princess look, but I couldn’t really find any, so I started thinking how would a princess inspired bikini really look like.”

The line includes The Romantic — inspired by Belle from “Beauty and the Beast — The Sugarplum and The Candy Apple, a nod to the fairest in the land, Snow White.

Aladdin and Pocahontas get the royal treatment, too.

Sina Fatone: “The Arabian Nights style was inspired by the Middle East and the Golden River from the U.S.”

And the suits are made for princesses of every size.

Sina Fatone: “I find it hard to find bathing suits that accommodate larger breasts. That’s why all my suits are adjustable in the back so you can make it tighter or looser. They also offer more support than a traditional triangle bikini.”

Like many little girls, Sina always wanted to be a princess.

Sina Fatone: “I related a lot to storybook characters because I grew up with them, and when I was little, my mom always read us fairy tales. My dad would sew dresses for my sister and I.”

Enchanted Bikinis are not endorsed by Disney. In fact, the company is a mom-and-pop organization.

Sina Fatone: “I design all the suits in California, and I send my sketches to my parents in France. My parents have been a big part of this project through their support and sewing skills.”

Their princess suits are available online, so soon you could start seeing a lot more magical mermaids at the beach.

Sina Fatone: “Show the princess you really are.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Enchanted Bikinis

https://enchantedbikinis.com/

