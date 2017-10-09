U2’s Bono asks Argentine president about missing activist

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — U2’s lead singer Bono is asking Argentina’s president about an activist who went missing after police cleared protesters from a highway more than two months ago.

Bono said Monday that he spoke to President Mauricio Macri about Santiago Maldonado and that he was “glad” that the Argentine leader is taking the case “seriously.” The Irish singer and social activist is a member of Amnesty International, which has demanded answers in the case.

Santiago Maldonado went missing on Aug. 1. Protesters were demanding the release of a jailed Mapuche indigenous leader and the return of lands belonging to Italian clothing company Benetton that are claimed by the Mapuche as their ancestral territory.

Witnesses say border police detained Maldonado after he and others blocked a road in Chubut province. Authorities deny wrongdoing.

