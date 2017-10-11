SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The stars were shining in South Florida, Tuesday night, as the red carpet was rolled out for Tyler Perry.

The prolific actor and filmmaker was in town to promote his latest film, “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” at a multiplex in South Miami.

7News cameras captured Perry posing for photographs and signing autographs in the theater lobby.

When asked what Madea is up to in this sequel to last year’s runaway hit “Boo! A Madea Halloween,” Perry replied, “Just the same old shenanigans, man.”

Perry then revealed plot details about his latest horror comedy. “She’s at a campground hanging out with crazy kids, doing some of the same things she did before,” he said.

That includes literally running for their lives when they come across all kinds of scary monsters.

Which begs the question: What would Madea dress up as on Halloween?

“Oh, that’s funny,” Perry said. “I think she’d go as [Donald] Trump.”

The revelation called for an impression of the commander in chief. “Well, I don’t really understand. Maybe so,” said Perry as he imitated the president’s voice and hand gestures.

“I’m working on it,” Perry added.

Just like in every other Madea movie, she’s always finding new ways to get in trouble. “I just want people to go out and take these 100 minutes and just laugh,” said Perry. “Forget what’s going on in the world and just have a good time and just enjoy yourselves.”

“Boo 2!” hits theaters Oct. 20.

