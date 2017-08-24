TV-Head Clothing puts new spin on classic accessories

Shireen can’t imagine anything more fashionable than a man sporting wood. And as Shireen can see, Chris is sporting wood right now. Yep, and one South Florida company is taking wood — and second hand materials — and turning them into first rate fashion accessories.

When it comes to the coolest accessories — wouldn’t you know SoFlo is the place to get them?

Fredy Lopez: “TV-Head Clothing is a brand of men’s accessories made out of repurposed materials.”

TV-Head Clothing in Hialeah is reusing, repurposing and reinventing fashion.

Fredy Lopez: “We reuse materials that otherwise would be disposed. We use wood, old vinyl records and we use cork.

From watches to wallets — TV-Head’s designs are woodworking works of art.

Fredy Lopez: “The wallets are made out of reclaimed materials. They are made with two planks of wood and an elastic band and it fits up to 20 cards.”

Spruce up your sunglasses — their shades come in all sorts of styles. And even small pieces of wood are made to be worn.

Fredy Lopez: “We have approximately 20 different styles of lapel pins with different colors and shapes.”

But what puts TV-Head ahead of the trend are their wooden bow ties.

Fredy Lopez: “Our wooden bow ties are one of a kind. They come in different shapes and sizes. And they come in different colors.”

There are solid, outlined and even laser cut designs.

Each bow tie is created on a computer and cut out in their shop.

Fredy Lopez: “After we cut the wood, we hand-finish everything.”

There’s a Miami series featuring flamingos and palm trees, and a series of hand painted designs.

Fredy Lopez: “We use different exotic woods and we put different fabrics on them depending on the seasons.”

They can even personalize the back, and every tie comes with a matching pocket square to finish off the look.

Fredy Lopez: “The bow ties, they are not flexible but they are finished and beveled so they’re not going to hurt your neck.”

The ties start at 45 bucks, and since they are made of wood, they will stay perfectly tied throughout the day.

If you have a look in mind or fabric you want to use, TV-Head can customize your bow tie.

FOR MORE INFO:

TV-Head Clothing

9805 NW 80th Ave

Bay 13-R

Hialeah Gardens, FL 33016

http://www.tvheadco.com

