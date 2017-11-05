Turkey Stuffed Peppers/Belkys

A no-carb low-fat main course meal that’s healthy and easy to make. Turkey stuffed peppers are on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Turkey Stuffed Peppers

Ingredients:

4 red peppers (halved and cleaned of seeds)

1 lb. lean ground turkey

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can of corn, Southwest flavor

1 cup salsa

1 Tbs. cumin

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup shredded cheese (your favorite)

1 Tbs. chopped scallions

2 Tbs. olive oil

handful chopped cilantro

Method of Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

let the turkey brown. Season with cumin, salt, and cilantro. Keep stirring and add salsa, Southwest corn and black beans. Mix it all together. When it’s ready, scoop the meat mix and put it in each half of the pepper. Top with shredded cheese. Put all the stuffed peppers in a pan and pour in some chicken broth to keep it moist. Cover the pan with aluminum foil and put it in the oven for about 45 minutes. Take off the foil and let cool a bit.

To Plate:

Serve with a salad and enjoy!

Serves: 4

