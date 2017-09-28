Turkey Monte Cristo Waffle Sandwich with Strawberry dipping sauce/Chef Jerome Baker

(WSVN) - Check out this delicious spin on a Monte Cristo as we grab a Bite with Belkys!

The Chef: Chef Jerome Baker of Miami-Dade Public Schools

The Dish: Turkey Monte Cristo Waffle Sandwich with Strawberry dipping sauce

Ingredients:

4 whole grain waffles

6 slices of turkey

6 slices of ham

4 slices Provolone cheese

1 cup Frozen strawberries

Water

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spray a parchment paper lined baking sheet with cooking spray.

Lay the waffles on the baking sheet.

Then on each waffle, place one slice of provolone cheese. On two of those waffles, top with three slices of ham and three slices of turkey.

Place the baking sheet into a 350 degree oven for about two minutes or until the cheese melts.

Remove the pan from the oven, place the two waffles with cheese only on top of the other two waffles to create a sandwich.

Purée the frozen strawberries with the water to create a dipping sauce. Cut the waffle sandwich into four pieces, serve with the strawberry dipping sauce and serve.

Serves: 2

