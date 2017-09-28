Turkey Monte Cristo Waffle Sandwich with Strawberry dipping sauce/Chef Jerome Baker

(WSVN) - Check out this delicious spin on a Monte Cristo as we grab a Bite with Belkys!
The Chef: Chef Jerome Baker of Miami-Dade Public Schools
The Dish: Turkey Monte Cristo Waffle Sandwich with Strawberry dipping sauce
Ingredients:
4 whole grain waffles
6 slices of turkey
6 slices of ham
4 slices Provolone cheese
1 cup Frozen strawberries
Water
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Spray a parchment paper lined baking sheet with cooking spray.
- Lay the waffles on the baking sheet.
- Then on each waffle, place one slice of provolone cheese. On two of those waffles, top with three slices of ham and three slices of turkey.
- Place the baking sheet into a 350 degree oven for about two minutes or until the cheese melts.
- Remove the pan from the oven, place the two waffles with cheese only on top of the other two waffles to create a sandwich.
- Purée the frozen strawberries with the water to create a dipping sauce. Cut the waffle sandwich into four pieces, serve with the strawberry dipping sauce and serve.
Serves: 2
