(WSVN) - It’s a delicious and elegant seafood dish — perfect for the holidays! That’s what’s on the menu tonight — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Joseph Melluso
The Restaurant: Tin Fish Restaurant in Sunrise
The Dish: Tuna Poke
Ingredients:
8 oz. sashimi grade tuna
1 Tbs. sesame oil
3 Tbs. soy sauce
2 Tbs. diced fresh ginger
2 Tbs. seaweed salad
1 Tbs. moist wasabi mustard
1 Hass avocado, cut into chunks (2 small or 1 large)
2 oz. balsamic vinaigrette (your favorite)
mixed greens salad, one serving
pita chips
Method of Preparation:
– Cut tuna into bite-sized chunks. Put Wasabi into a bowl and smear onto the side… then add the tuna, sesame oil and soy sauce. Stir well.
– Add ginger, seaweed salad, and avocado chunks. Stir again gently until well mixed.
To Plate:
Put a mixed greens salad on a plate and top with the Tune Poke. Drizzle on balsamic vinaigrette and serve with a side of pita chips.
Serves: 2
Tin Fish Restaurant
10053 Sunset Strip
Sunrise, FL 33322
(954) 766-4627
http://www.tinfishsunrise.com
