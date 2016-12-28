(WSVN) - It’s a delicious and elegant seafood dish — perfect for the holidays! That’s what’s on the menu tonight — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Joseph Melluso

The Restaurant: Tin Fish Restaurant in Sunrise

The Dish: Tuna Poke

Ingredients:

8 oz. sashimi grade tuna

1 Tbs. sesame oil

3 Tbs. soy sauce

2 Tbs. diced fresh ginger

2 Tbs. seaweed salad

1 Tbs. moist wasabi mustard

1 Hass avocado, cut into chunks (2 small or 1 large)

2 oz. balsamic vinaigrette (your favorite)

mixed greens salad, one serving

pita chips

Method of Preparation:

– Cut tuna into bite-sized chunks. Put Wasabi into a bowl and smear onto the side… then add the tuna, sesame oil and soy sauce. Stir well.

– Add ginger, seaweed salad, and avocado chunks. Stir again gently until well mixed.

To Plate:

Put a mixed greens salad on a plate and top with the Tune Poke. Drizzle on balsamic vinaigrette and serve with a side of pita chips.

Serves: 2

Tin Fish Restaurant

10053 Sunset Strip

Sunrise, FL 33322

(954) 766-4627

http://www.tinfishsunrise.com

