WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has set his sights on a new target: filmmaker and Trump critic Michael Moore.

Trump tweets: “While not at all presidential I must point out that the Sloppy Michael Moore Show on Broadway was a TOTAL BOMB and was forced to close. Sad!”

Trump criticized the liberal activist on Saturday, several days after Moore’s one-man show, “The Terms of My Surrender,” concluded its limited Broadway run on Oct. 22.

Playbill.com says the anti-Trump show examined America’s current political and cultural landscape.

1) You must have my smash hit of a Broadway show confused with your presidency– which IS a total bomb and WILL indeed close early. NOT SAD https://t.co/URgXgzWWVk — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 29, 2017

In August, Moore led the show’s audience to Trump Tower in New York to protest the president’s reaction to deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

