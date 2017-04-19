Truffle Mac & Cheese/Copper 29

(WSVN) - It’s a classic American comfort dish with French flair! That’s what’s cooking tonight — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Juan Carlos Flores

The Restaurant: Copper 29 on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables

The Dish: Truffle Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

4 Tbs. unsalted butter

2-3 Tsp. truffle oil

1 cup Ditalini pasta

4 Tbs. all purpose flour

4 Tbs. nutmeg

3 cups whole milk

1 1/2 cups fontina cheese

Kosher salt and pepper to taste

4 Tbs. chopped pancetta for garnish (cooked)

Method of Preparation:

– Melt the butter and add flour to make a roux. Stir well for several minutes. Once golden brown, add in the milk and stir until thickened.

– Slowly add in the fontina cheese. When it’s creamy, add nutmeg, and salt and pepper to taste. Keep stirring, and add the truffle oil. When the sauce is well incorporated, set aside.

– In a separate pot, cook the Ditalini pasta in salted water until it’s al dente. Drain and add to the sauce and mix well. Place each serving in cast iron bowls and top with a bit more fontina cheese. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees until golden brown for about 10 minutes.

To Plate:

When it’s ready, garnish with cooked chopped pancetta or bread crumbs and serve.

Serves: 4-6

Serving Suggestion: Old Fashioned Cocktail

Copper 29

206 Miracle Mile

Miami, FL 33134

786.580.4689

http://copper29bar.com/

