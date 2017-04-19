Trina Turk’s summer collection brings California cool to Miami

You can’t tell by the weather — but summer is still two months away. But there’s no time like the present to get dressed for the occasion. From a day at the beach to a night on the town, Trina Turk’s got everything you need.

A little bit of flair. Some fringe… and some California cool looks. That’s how you do pool season in Trina Turk and Mister Turk.

Trina Turk, designer: “For summer, we really focused a lot on print and color which are part of the Trina Turk and Mr. Turk brands.”

Trina showed off both collections recently at their store in the MiMo District. But the night wasn’t just about the California-inspired fashion. It was also about giving back to Camillus House.

Trina Turk: “We are really happy to be here to help support their work.”

Trina mingled with guests as they enjoyed wine and drinks and shopped — with a percentage of sales going to Camillus House.

But back to the clothes…

Trina Turk: “The blouse I am wearing has lots of peaches and corals. Turquoise is another color that came into the collection.”

I just love it all. And although I’m sure Trina does too, there are few key pieces she says every fashionista has to get their hands on.

Trina Turk: “We did a great off the shoulder swimsuit with a flounce. You can wear it as a swimsuit or you can wear it as a bodysuit. It really makes a versatile edition to your wardrobe because it’s just multi-use.”

And for the guys, this all white outfit is a must for the season.

Trina Turk: “White is perfect for Miami, perfect for vacation. I think it has that very chic, sophisticated look when it’s just head to toe white.”

Whether it’s pillows for your home, or an outfit for a party, there’s nothing you can’t find at the boutique.

Trina Turk: “We wanna cover all your bases and we really wanna provide something for you to wear to work, something for you to wear by the pool, something for you to take away on vacation.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Trina Turk Miami

7200 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33138

786-409-4383

https://www.trinaturk.com/s/trinaturk/home

