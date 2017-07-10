Trina Turk and Yvonne Rose create poolside trends

On South Beach it’s not enough to just have a killer swimsuit, you need to pair that look with some fab jewelry. Deco hit the National Hotel and got a sizzling summer preview.
From embroidery to deep V’s, summer is looking very hot indeed. Deco hit the National Hotel on South Beach and got a preview from designer Trina Turk.
Mollie Olaechea, Trina Turk: “Trina Turk is an American brand out of California. We’re all about fit, design, bright colors.”
Check out this colorful two-piece.
Mollie Olaechea: “This is a lace-up high neck two piece. The lace-up is key this season, it adds a little sexiness while still giving some coverage. You’re gonna see this in a lot of swimming suits and clothing.”
You can also rock the “lace-up look” in a one-piece.
Mollie Olaechea: “The lace-up offers some sexiness with some security.”
Or get some sun on your shoulders with a colorful bandeau.
Mollie Olaechea: “This is the Tropic Escape Off-The-Shoulder Bandeau. Gorgeous tropical print, it does have some embroidery along the top.”
If you’re hitting a pool party, pair that suit with some bling.
Yvonne Rose: “Nowadays, swimming pools have become the place to party and have fun.”
Yvonne Rose offers Bohemian jewelry with a Miami flair.
Check out this red coral necklace paired with a flowy one-piece from Trina Turk.
Yvonne Rose: “It’s a very beautiful coral necklace that I accented with gold. It makes her swimming suit look very dressy, and it’s a perfect necklace for a day out.”
Take the plunge with this deep V look paired with a statement piece.
Yvonne Rose: “For this look, I chose our Black Widow necklace, it’s a very beautiful onyx necklace.”
From the beach, to the pool party, you’ll be first to look fab and fashionable.
Mollie Olaechea: “Like it hits Miami first and then the rest of the country follows suit.”
FORE MORE INFO:
Trina Turk Miami
7200 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL, 33138
786-409-4384
miami@trinaturk.com
Yvonne Rose
http://www.yvonnerose.shop
