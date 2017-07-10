Trina Turk and Yvonne Rose create poolside trends

On South Beach it’s not enough to just have a killer swimsuit, you need to pair that look with some fab jewelry. Deco hit the National Hotel and got a sizzling summer preview.

From embroidery to deep V’s, summer is looking very hot indeed. Deco hit the National Hotel on South Beach and got a preview from designer Trina Turk.

Mollie Olaechea, Trina Turk: “Trina Turk is an American brand out of California. We’re all about fit, design, bright colors.”

Check out this colorful two-piece.

Mollie Olaechea: “This is a lace-up high neck two piece. The lace-up is key this season, it adds a little sexiness while still giving some coverage. You’re gonna see this in a lot of swimming suits and clothing.”

You can also rock the “lace-up look” in a one-piece.

Mollie Olaechea: “The lace-up offers some sexiness with some security.”

Or get some sun on your shoulders with a colorful bandeau.

Mollie Olaechea: “This is the Tropic Escape Off-The-Shoulder Bandeau. Gorgeous tropical print, it does have some embroidery along the top.”

If you’re hitting a pool party, pair that suit with some bling.

Yvonne Rose: “Nowadays, swimming pools have become the place to party and have fun.”

Yvonne Rose offers Bohemian jewelry with a Miami flair.

Check out this red coral necklace paired with a flowy one-piece from Trina Turk.

Yvonne Rose: “It’s a very beautiful coral necklace that I accented with gold. It makes her swimming suit look very dressy, and it’s a perfect necklace for a day out.”

Take the plunge with this deep V look paired with a statement piece.

Yvonne Rose: “For this look, I chose our Black Widow necklace, it’s a very beautiful onyx necklace.”

From the beach, to the pool party, you’ll be first to look fab and fashionable.

Mollie Olaechea: “Like it hits Miami first and then the rest of the country follows suit.”

FORE MORE INFO:

Trina Turk Miami

7200 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL, 33138

786-409-4384

miami@trinaturk.com

Yvonne Rose

http://www.yvonnerose.shop

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.