‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ storms into theaters

(WSVN) - This weekend is the fifth go-around for the Transformers franchise. “Transformers: The Last Knight” gives us a backstory of why the Transformers came to Earth in the first place.

Chris Van Vliet flew to London, England to chat with Mark Wahlberg about the robots in disguise.

Anthony Hopkins (as Sir Edmund Burton): “You want to know don’t you? Why they keep coming here.”

That is exactly what we want to know! And that is exactly the question this movie answers.

Anthony Hopkins (as Sir Edmund Burton): “The secret history of Transformers here on Earth.”

“The Last Knight” is the fifth Transformers movie and the second starring Mark Wahlberg, but when the movie begins, humans and Transformers are at war.

Chris Van Vliet: “I thought we were friends with the Transformers. What’s happened here?”

Mark Wahlberg: “Well you know what? I still, my character, still has faith in Optimus. He’s going to step up and do the right thing, and everybody else has lost faith.”

Josh Duhamel (as Col. William Lennox): “The operation is over.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Cade Yeager): “We’re not giving up on Prime, OK?”

The movie gives us a history lesson on the Transformers, and in typical fashion for director Michael Bay, it delivers even more stunts and explosions than ever!

Josh Duhamel: “That’s why I love making these movies. Where else do you get to feel real fear?”

Chris Van Vliet: “That’s a good thing?”

Josh Duhamel: “It’s a good thing to feel that fear.”

Josh Duhamel knows that fear all too well. He’s been in every Transformers since the first one in 2007.

Chris Van Vliet: “What’s it like working on a Michael Bay movie?”

Josh Duhamel: “I love it man, I really do. I’m frustrated most of the time because you never know from day-to-day what you’re doing. You get to set and think you’re going to be doing something, you end up doing something completely different. You’re like, ‘Oh, I have all of these lines that I didn’t know that I had. OK, let me quick learn these.’ ‘Oh, we’re shooting now? OK.'”

Chris Van Vliet: “Does he get pissed off for not knowing your lines?”

Josh Duhamel: “Yeah, and he’ll make fun of you in front of the whole crew for not knowing your lines. I’m like ‘Dude, you gave me these lines three minutes ago.'”

Mark Wahlberg loves these movies, but shares that same frustration.

Mark Wahlberg: “Anytime there’s a harness in my trailer, I know it’s going to be a bad day.”

Chris Van Vliet: “Oh, you just show up and there’s a harness there?”

Mark Wahlberg: “Yeah. Or you’ll show up and you’ll be shooting a bunch of stuff, but Michael jumps all over the place based on the weather. He’s got the whole movie in his head, so how he sees fit to shoot, you have to be prepared for anything.”

Peter Cullen (as Optimus Prime): “For my world to live, yours must die.”

“Transformers: The Last Knight” is currently in theaters.

