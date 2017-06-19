‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ premieres in London

The stars of “Transformers: The Last Knight” hit the red carpet for the big premiere in London. We sent Chris Van Vliet to cover the wild night, and neither Chris, Mark Wahlberg or Optimus Prime ended up in the Tower of London. But just barely.

London rolled out the blue carpet for the world premiere of the fifth Transformers movie, “The Last Knight.”

Michael Bay: “It’s nice to be back. I love shooting here. It’s a fantastic place.”

Mark Wahlberg: “Very excited. Very excited. It’s amazing how many people have come out.”

Mark Wahlberg is back in the driver’s seat for this, but a lot has changed in their world. Humans are now at war with the Transformers.

Anthony Hopkins (as Sir Edmund Burton): “These are troubled times. Without leaders, chaos reigns.”

They’re abiding by the unwritten sequel rule, that you’re always trying to outdo the last movie.

Mark Wahlberg: “Bigger, better, more. Michael Bay always prides himself on giving the fans more, and it’s a great story. You get to understand the mythology behind the Transformers and the origin story of their relationship with the humans.”

Anthony Hopkins (as Sir Edmund Burton): “The imminent destruction of everything we know and love begins.”

The movie takes viewers all over the globe, delivering more stunts and even more explosions.

Michael Bay: “We always do stuff that looks very dangerous, and it is if you don’t do it safely, but they’re pretty intense.”

Josh Duhamel (as Col. William Lennox): “The operation is over.”

Mark Wahlberg (as Cade Yeager): “We’re not giving up on Prime, OK?”

Laura Haddock: “Everything that you could imagine this film could be, it is. It’s all straight out of Michael’s imagination, and it’s epic and exhilarating and adrenaline-fueled.”

Peter Cullen, as Optimus Prime: “For my world to live, yours must die.”

“Transformers: The Last Knight” explodes into theaters on Tuesday.

