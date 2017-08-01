Train like professional athletes at Hard Knocks 365

Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale is filled with enough games and activities to keep you busy for days. Their latest addition will put a sweaty smile on the faces of every gym rat in So-Flo. Deco’s Chris Van Vliet has all the deets on the new workout destination.

We’ve been to Xtreme Action Park a few times over the last year or so. Actually, the last time I was there, I was reporting live 20 feet above the ground on their ropes course. Now, they’ve got something that lets you train like a pro athlete — while training with pro athletes.

Xtreme Action Park is the largest indoor entertainment venue in Florida.

You name it, and this Fort Lauderdale fun factory has it — go-karts, roller skating, tons of games, and now they’ve added a mind-blowing new space called “Hard Knocks 365.”

Tony Villani: “Hard Knocks 365 is like a coming together of a lot of sports training and fitness and sports disciplines under one roof.”

If you’re a professional or amateur athlete looking for a place to get a complete workout, your search has ended.

Tony Villani: “We basketball courts here, we have XPE Sports speed and agility and all types of sports training that goes on there. We have a great kickboxing and MMA program.”

And it’s a favorite for top MMA fighters who duke it out in the octagon.

Tony Villani: “Yeah, so we have some top UFC fighters from all over the country that choose this location to train at.”

Stefan “Skyscraper” Sruve gets his kicks at Hard Knocks.

The 7-foot Dutch fighter thinks it’s the perfect place to train for a fight.

Stefan “Skyscraper” Struve: “Really any workout you can think of they have here, and you know it’s led by professionals, so it’s great.”

“Ruthless” Robbie Lawler headed straight for 365 after his big win at UFC 214 in Anaheim on Saturday night.

The longtime UFC warrior thinks beginners will benefit from what they have to offer.

Robbie “Ruthless” Lawler: “Kids who are aspiring to be athletes and compete at a high level in high school, junior high just get their body coordinated.”

Whether you get schooled by a trainer or want to work out by yourself, Hard Knocks 365 gives you all you need to knock yourself into shape. And because it’s part of Xtreme Action Park, you can bring the family along, too.

Tony Villani: “It was kind of a relief for our athletes that they could train and know that their family was having fun in Xtreme Action Park riding go carts, bowling alley, video games, and he could train, and they were well taken care of.”

Memberships at Hard Knocks 365 start at $149 per month. For information, check out Links Mentioned on WSVN.com.

FOR MORE INFO:

Xtreme Action Park

5300 Powerline Rd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 3309

http://www.hardknocks365.com/

http://www.xtremeactionpark.com

