Tortuga Music Festival brings thousands to Fort Lauderdale Beach Park

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Thousands of music lovers have flocked to Fort Lauderdale for attend the fifth annual Tortuga Music Festival.

Over 90,000 fans of country and rock music are expected to attend the three-day festival, which is taking place at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.

Big headliners like Kenny Chesney and Luke Bryan will take one of three stages over the weekend.

Marine conservation exhibits and culinary treats will also be featured.

Due to the amount of people attending the event, there may be traffic delays for motorists in the area. These streets include barrier island roadways like State Road A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard.

The event began Friday afternoon and will continue until Sunday.

