Tortilla Española/OTL

It’s a delicious breakfast dish — one Magic City restaurant serves up day and night. Tortillas with a tasty Spanish twist — on the menu — as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Miriam Cordova

The Restaurant: OTL in Miami’s Design District

The Dish: Tortilla Española

Ingredients:

14 oz. extra virgin olive oil (reserve oil, use for up to two weeks)

10 oz. Spanish onion, 1 whole medium onion, thinly sliced

6 medium Yukon Gold Potatoes peeled, halved lengthwise, ⅛ inch slices

8 eggs

1 tbs. Kosher salt

Method of Preparation:

– Place the pan over medium-high heat and leave for one minute, until very hot. Add the olive oil and heat for three additional minutes.

– Add the onion and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

– Add the potato and stir gently, and let cook for 15 minutes. Be careful not to stir the potatoes too much. You want them to be cooked through but not falling apart.

– Place a mesh strainer over a metal mixing bowl. Strain the potato and onion mixture. Reserve the olive oil. Place the potato and onion mixture into a bowl. Let this mixture cool slightly, five to seven minutes.

– Crack the eggs into the potato and onion mixture. Stir gently with a rubber spatula and season with salt. Cover the mixture with aluminum foil and let rest for 10 minutes. This will allow the eggs to thicken slightly.

– Put the pan back over high heat and add three tbs. of the reserved olive oil. Let the pan get hot.

– Pour the egg mixture into the pan and swirl gently. Turn the heat setting down to medium, let the bottom of the egg set, three to four minutes. Use a spatula to scrape around the edge of the pan, making sure the bottom does not burn.

– Using a sheet tray or large pot lid, invert the tortilla and flip over. Add another tablespoon of reserved oil and slide back into the pan. Tuck the edges of the tortilla under to give it height and shape.

– Cook for additional three minutes until the tortilla is firm. Slide the tortilla onto a sheet tray and let cool before slicing.

To Plate:

Slice and serve with paprika aioli and a charred long hot pepper.

Serves: 6-8

OTL

160 NE 40th St.

Miami, FL 33137

(786) 953-7620

https://www.otlmia.com/

