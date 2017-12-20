Topgolf swings through South Florida with new Miami Gardens location

Get ready, South Florida — sports and entertainment are going to unite. That’s because Topgolf is getting ready to open up in the 305. This place is a playground for golfers, golf wannabees and, well … everyone else, too.

It’s tee time in South Florida and we aren’t talking that British stuff with crumpets…

Topgolf opened up in Miami Gardens and it combines fun, food, golf and games.

Matt Barkele, Topgolf: “Topgolf has been expanding for years now. This is our 40th venue located in South Florida. We have a few others in the state, but flagship Miami has been on the map for some time. We’re excited to open.”

In South Florida, we are used to going to the clubs, but here you play with the clubs.

Matt Barkele: “Topgolf the game itself is going to include a lot of innovations and technology like the microchip inside the golf ball, the field itself, the targets you’re aiming for, even the golf clubs have been designed specifically for Topgolf.”

It’s hard to be tee’d off at someone when you’re teeing off at Topgolf.

This multi-level spot has over 100 bays for groups to play.

Erica Glick, Topgolf: “Here at Topgolf, we are a driving range that is 215 yards and we also have 11 targets in the field.”

And it’s not all about backswings and birdies…

They’ve got food, drinks and games galore.

Erica Glick: “It’s not just golf. So here at Topgolf, you can come here — we’re a full-service restaurant and bar, and we do have interactive games.”

This spot is good for a date night, a party or any day you want to just have some fun.

FOR MORE INFO:

Topgolf

17321 NW 7th Ave.

Miami Gardens, FL 33169

(305) 357-6151

www.topgolf.com/us/miami-gardens

