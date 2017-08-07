Top 10 revealed on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Monday’s episode of “So You Think You Can Dance” is a big one — not only in length, but also in importance. The special two-hour episode reveals this season’s Top 10 dancers. It’s going down live tonight, and Deco’s got your sneak peek.

Judges: “The person I’ll be taking to the live show will be…”

Whoa! No spoilers here, but you can find out who the Top 10 contestants are as “So You Think You Can Dance” heads into its first live performance show, Monday night.

Nigel Lythgoe, judge: “I want more.”

Vanessa Hudgens, judge: “Yeah, I want more!”

You heard the man!

Judge Nigel Lythgoe wants more personality this year.

Vanessa Hudgens: “The trouble with contemporary dancers sometimes is their personalities don’t come out, so we really need to get them up, you know. There’s no worry with the hip-hop guys. They’re ready to go for it, but it’s all about personality at the end of the day.”

Mandy Moore, choreographer: “Welcome to the Academy.”

Mandy Moore, the choreographer, is back for Monday’s show, and with her around, the competitors better be ready for a challenge.

Mandy Moore: “Nobody’s gonna make you better but you. The idea of dancers coming from kind of an amateur thing going into a kind of professional world, but not a celebrity who’s a complete beginner — these kids are not beginners. It’s like they’re already coming into the show knowing pretty much how to dance, and they’re just to put to the test with their dancing.”

The Top 10 is so close, yet so far, but some dancers aren’t sweating it — at least not yet.

Allison Holker, dancer: “‘So You Think You Can Dance’ does something unique. It’s all about talent and coming together and doing something really cool for dance.”

Arielle DiSciascio, dancer: “The training that you get being on the show just is incredible. I don’t think you can get that anywhere else.”

Sonya Tayeh, choreographer: “Hi! We’re nearing the end, yes?”

“So You Think You Can Dance” starts right after Deco at 8 p.m. right here on 7.

