Tom Petty taken off life support with no brain activity, TMZ reports

(WSVN) - Singer Tom Petty has been taken off life support after he was hospitalized in cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

The entertainment site reports that Petty was unconscious and not breathing when he was found in his Malibu home. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital in Santa Monica, where TMZ says he was put on life support.

“We’re told after Petty got to the hospital he had no brain activity and a decision was made to pull life support,” the site later updated.

Petty, 66, is best known as the frontman for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame last year. The band rose to fame in the 1970s, with hits including “I Won’t Back Down,” “Free Fallin’” and “American Girl.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.