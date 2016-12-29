TMZ: Family members rush to hospital for Rob Kardashian

(WSVN) - Rob Kardashian is allegedly in the hospital after going into “medical distress,” according to reports.

According to TMZ, sources connected with the family have confirmed that Kardashian checked himself into a hospital in Hidden Hills, California, Wednesday evening.

His mother Kris Jenner and estranged fiancée Blac Chyna were both seen rushing to the hospital’s emergency room at around 9:45 p.m.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.