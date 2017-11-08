‘Tis the season to sparkle

So many parties, not enough outfits! Most of us can relate, especially this time of year. Whether you have a cocktail party, a black-tie function or you wanna go from work to” wow,” V-Chic Boutique in Hallandale Beach has you covered. Tonight, ’tis the sequin is one of Shireen’s Favorite Things.

‘Tis the sequin for holiday glam.

At V-Chic Boutique in Hallandale Beach, they’re going for the gold, silver and anything in between…

As long as it has a sheen.

Shireen Sandoval: “What type of sequin is in? All of them, the only thing you can’t do is mix different sequins, different colors.”

To avoid looking like a holiday display, stick with a statement piece.

Andreina Hernandez, owner of V-Chic Boutique: “What you have now is perfect, and you put that jacket on top. It’s a cape jacket.”

For something casual, mix and match with a white shirt, denim jacket and sequin shorts.

Go from work to “wow” in this.

Andreina Hernandez: “We’re combining sequin pants, leggings with a vintage top. It’s very classy, very nice.”

An off-the-shoulder and super short sequin dress is cool for cocktail hour.

And when it comes to black tie…

Andreina Hernandez: “The mermaid cut is very in.”

And V-Chic’s princess dress with a sequined bodice is beautiful.

Andreina Hernandez: “Classy is sexy, too. So you have to go with how you feel comfortable — it’s very imprtant.”

For the blog, I tried bright blue party sequined pants and a white off-the-shoulder wrap top for a daytime look.

For early evening, I love a cocktail dress with personality. And in neutrals like this, it’s perfect.

For black tie, romance is regal in V-Chic’s poofy blush colored princess dress.

Shireen Sandoval: “When it comes to the holidays, what’s the biggest mistake you see that fashionistas make?”

Andreina Hernandez: “Too much sequins or dresses too tight.”

No matter the ocassion…

Andreina Hernandez: “You wanna feel like Beyonce.”

Shireen Sandoval: “Exactly. Where’s my fan?”

And that’s why ’tis the sequin is one of my favorite things!

