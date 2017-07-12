Timeless Capsule relaxation for the busy bee at the Ritz-Carlton

Seeing that video is like a time capsule. And time is something we all need more of. But that’s not always possible. That’s why the Ritz-Carlton on SoBe is offering the Timeless Capsule — a quick 12-minute escape designed to relax and refresh you.

Don’t have time for rest and relaxation?

Edgardo Acosta, massage therapist: “The experience is designed for guests that are in between meetings, in a hurry.”

At the newly-renovated spa at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, all you need is 12 minutes.

Shireen Sandoval: “It’s called the…”

Edgardo Acosta: “Timeless Capsule.”

The Timeless Capsule is a pod seating area with two state-of-the art massage chairs — you can go duo or solo.

You don’t even have to unrobe. Just wear your work clothes.

Maybe take off your jacket…

Edgardo Acosta: “You feel like you’re floating.”

The Z.G. recliner promotes weightlessness.

Shireen Sandoval: “A zero-gravity chair, what exactly does that mean?”

Edgardo Acosta: “The zero-gravity chair puts you in a position where there is no pressure on your spine.”

You can get a head in the clouds scalp massage.

Shireen Sandoval: “What else do you do when you’re in this particular recliner?”

Edgardo Acosta: “You can also have your feet worked, your legs worked, you get exfoliation and pressure points to your feet.”

The fusion and studio chair is a lot different.

Edgardo Acosta: “The only oil that is used is for the aromatherapy for the sense of smell.”

Shireen Sandoval: “That’s good because sometimes you get a massage, and you’re kind of a mess, and it’s hard to go back to work.”

It uses four senses: smell (you pick the oil you’re most drawn to), sounds, sights and, of course, touch.

Shireen Sandoval: “On my next lunch break, I’m coming in, right?”

Edgardo Acosta: “Please do!”

For the blog, fully-dressed in my work clothes, I headed to the spa.

I tried the Z.G. recliner, and in just 12 minutes, I felt weightless, relaxed, but still stylish!

Shireen Sandoval: “If I bring a moving van later, can you put both of those chairs into my living room?”

Edgardo Acosta: “We’ll try and work it out.”

A quick fix has never felt so good, and that’s why the 12-minute escape is one of my favorite things.

If you can spare more than 12 minutes, they also offer 24 and 40 minutes, too. This treatment is good for teenagers as well — parents just have to be in the room with their kiddos.

FOR MORE INFO:

Timeless Capsule at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach

1 Lincoln Rd.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-276-4000

http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/singapore/spa/timeless-capsule

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.