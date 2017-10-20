KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Looking for a good time this weekend? Time travel with Fantasy Fest as it takes over Key West.

The annual festival starts Friday and goes through Oct. 28. This year’s theme is “Time Travel Unravels.”

The festivities feature masquerade balls, costume contests, exotic parties and more.

Organizers said this year is more important than ever because it will showcase the spirit and resilience of residents after Hurricane Irma.

