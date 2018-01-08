Timberlake announces 2 South Florida shows for ‘Man of the Woods’ tour

Justin Timberlake arrives at the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP).

MIAMI (WSVN) - Justin Timberlake is bringing his tour back to South Florida in May.

The pop superstar recently released a single off his latest album “Man of the Woods,” which releases in February. On top of the new music, Live Nation said in a tweet that he’s ready to make not one, but two appearances in South Florida.

Timberlake will bring his tour to the American Airlines Arena on May 18 and the BB&T Center on May 19.

The presale begins on Jan. 24.

For more information on the tour, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.