Tidal hosts benefit concert for natural disaster relief

Music is making a big difference in the world, and for proof, you just had to check out an epic concert in New York City. That’s where dozens of stars put their passion into a performance that’s a real lifesaver.

There was a tidal wave of celebs at “Tidal X: Brooklyn Benefit Concert” at the Barclays Center last night.

The red carpet was rocking.

DJ Khaled, Stevie Wonder, Fat Joe, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Iggy Azalea were just some of the A-listers there for the all-star show.

This is the third annual benefit concert for Jay-Z’s music streaming service, and this year money raised went to natural disaster relief.

Jennifer Lopez hit the stage in her home state to perform during the six-hour show that could be seen by ticket holders and fans who made a donation on Tidal.

Daddy Yankee brought his hit song “Gasolina” to the fans, and the girls from Fifth Harmony worked it.

DJ Khaled tried some new dance steps, but maybe he should leave the dancing to Chris Brown; the singer had killer moves last night.

And Beyoncé strutted her stuff in a green gown, but according to Variety, Mrs. Carter didn’t take the stage.

She made sure the spotlight was on her husband raising money.

Jay-Z: “Thank you so much, New York City.”

Tidal is still taking donations to go to natural disaster relief. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.