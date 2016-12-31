Thousands flock to Miami, Fort Lauderdale events to ring in 2017

MIAMI (WSVN) - With mere hours to go until the stroke of midnight, thousands across South Florida were already partying like it’s 2017 at events in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

More than 150,000 people are expected to attend Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution, a concert headlined by Miami-born rapper Pitbull, at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami, Saturday night. “It’s called Revolution because we want to ‘unmute’ New Years and make it the new New Year’s,” said Pitbull, “take it from the Big Apple to the pineapple and make Miami the mecca.”

Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg, Salt-N-Pepa and other renowned hip-hop artists are scheduled to perform at the free event before the Big Orange rises up the side of the InterContinental Hotel at midnight. “You’re gonna see people bringing in 2017 with a bang,” said Snoop Dogg.

City of Miami Commissioner and Bayfront Park Chairman Frank Carollo said the bash highlights what makes Miami so special. “We’re a nationally televised event where the eyes of the nation will be on our beautiful Bayfront Park and our beautiful Downtown Miami,” he said.

7News cameras rolled during Snoop’s and Salt-N-Pepa’s sound checks, two of the acts scheduled to delight concertgoers with thumping beats and skillfully choreographed dance moves. “All this music is what allows me to understand the true meaning of party,” said Pitbull, “and party is get loose, have fun, escape, enjoy.”

Also ready to party were revelers of all ages who descended on Downtown Fort Lauderdale to take part in the annual Orange Bowl Downtown Countdown. “The weather is fabulous. It’s a little cool for South Florida, but its beautiful,” said Traci Bogey.

The free, family-friendly festival will feature a larger-than-life illuminated anchor that will descend from 100 feet in the air, once at 7 o’clock for the younger party animals and again at midnight.

With bounce houses and games lining Southwest Second Street, there is plenty for the family to do. “It’s wild. It’s great,” said reveler Damani Dudely. “You’ve got two sides for the adults and this one for the kids. I love it.”

“People love to be down here. They love to be celebrating with family and friends,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Jack Seiler told 7News on Friday. “It’s one of those events where we really put the emphasis on family.”

But what about grown-ups? From chicken kabobs to cold beer and champagne or cocktails, adults will have their chance to have fun of their own.

Dudely, originally from Michigan, said there’s no place he’d rather be with his daughter. “Oh, it’s like 23 to 30 degrees up there right now, so I’m not missing that one bit,” he said.

Carollo advised revelers to use public transportation to head to Downtown Miami. “Take advantage of our mass transit. Metrorail, Metromover, they’re going to be operating until the wee hours of the night,” he said. “Come down, leave your keys at home, your cars at home, and have a great time with the family.”

For more information on how to get around safely, click here.

And if you plan to use fireworks, here are some safety tips.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.