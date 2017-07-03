Thirty Seconds to Mars asks fans to help with new project

Jared Leto and his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars, have a new project. And they want your help to make it happen.

Jared announced his “Day In The Life” project.

He’s asking fans and filmmakers to send video and photos that they take Tuesday, July 4.

Jared Leto: “We need you. We need your help. We want to see America through your eyes. This is a giant experiment. It’s going to be crazy. It’ll be exciting, it’ll be beautiful, it’ll be fun, it’ll be provocative, and we need you to help us create this. So grab your cellphone, grab a camera.”

The project is tied into Thirty Seconds to Mars’ upcoming album.

If you want to participate, Jared wants pictures and videos starting at midnight July 4.

For more information, click here.

