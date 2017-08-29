Theater cancels ‘Gone With The Wind’ screening, saying film is racially ‘insensitive’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSVN) — An historic theater in Tennessee has canceled scheduled screenings of the classic movie “Gone with the Wind” after receiving “numerous” complaints.

According to the Washington Post, the movie was part of the Orpheum Theater’s summer series, and had been shown yearly for 34 years, but was dropped after theater management received multiple comments from patrons about the film’s “racially insensitive” material.

“While title selections for the series are typically made in the spring of each year, the Orpheum has made this determination early in response to specific inquiries from patrons. The Orpheum appreciates feedback on its programming from all members of the mid-south community,” read a statement from The Orpheum Theatre Group. “As an organization whose stated mission is to ‘entertain, educate and enlighten the communities it serves,’ the Orpheum cannot show a film that is insensitive to a large segment of its local population.”

The 1939 movie was set on a Southern plantation during the Civil War and Reconstruction periods. The film’s portrayal of slavery has long been criticized for being sympathetic to the Confederacy and demeaning and stereotypical with its black characters.

“Gone with the Wind” won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Hattie McDaniel also took home an Oscar for her performance as “Mammy”, making her the first African-American actress to be nominated.

Gone with the wind is problematic and racist. Always has been. If you wanna view it on your own that's fine — ClassicBeatz (@IamClassicBeatz) August 27, 2017

Common sense has gone with the wind in my hometown of Memphis. https://t.co/Kzy7SpIG51 — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 28, 2017

