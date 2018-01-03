‘The X-Files’ returns for 11th season

It’s time to put on your tinfoil hat. The truth is out there, and “The X-Files” is back tonight with a new season. We’ve got a preview of what’s to come from the stars themselves — Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny.

It’s far from case closed on the “The X-Files.”

Get hyped — the show is returning for its 11th season. The official trailer dropped at New York Comic Con, giving fans a look at what Scully and Mulder are up to.

Look who also popped up at Comic Con — its stars Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny!

Gillian Anderson: “The show is so many different things. It’s, you know — we have our monster of the week episodes, and we have our comedic episodes, and we have the conspiracy and mythology episodes.”

David Duchovny: “I think it’s kind of universal. I think it’s very open ended. It can be about anything, really.”

The new 10-episode season will allow them more time to explore modern issues in their unique way.

David Duchovny: “Gives us a bit more time to relax and expand the storytelling into whatever is happening right now, you know, however the world has changed in the years since we’ve done the show.”

And that beam of light cliffhanger from last season is key…

Yeah, spoiler — it ended on a cliffhanger.

David Duchovny: “I think Chris is able to get Mulder out of his predicament in a way that’s believable and smart.”

We’re not alone. See for yourself.

