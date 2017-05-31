The Tuck Room brings healthy drinks to iPic Theater

When you think of getting something healthy from a bar, it’s usually a juice bar… until now. Deco’s official beverage guy, Chris Van Vliet, found some cocktails that taste great and have a healthy hook too.

Yep, healthy alcohol! We know that people are always trying to find new ways to spice up their drinks… well, tucked away in North Miami Beach is a spot that has spiced up their drink menu — by sweetening it.

There something sweet going on at The Tuck Room restaurant and bar inside the iPic Theater in North Miami Beach.

Adam Seger, bartender: “The Tuck Room is a destination gastro lounge. Fresh cocktails, shareable food and great vibes.”

The folks at The Tuck Room are taking one of Florida’s finest crops — and adding it to some of their cocktails.

Adam Seger: “We get raw Florida sugarcane, we juice that. We use that in our daiquiris, our old fashioned and mojitos and it makes a difference.”

Cocktails usually have sugar or a simple syrup made with sugar, but here — it’s all natural.

Adam Seger: “We use the fresh juice sugarcane instead of processed sugar. Along with a little bit of Stevia, which gives you a natural sweetness without any calories or carbs.”

You get to toss back a few, and they’re good for you too.

Adam Seger: “This is what eventually turns into sugar when it’s refined, but in its raw state, it’s full of flavor, vitamins, minerals.”

The Tuck Room rum bar uses a machine to squeeze the best out of the sugarcane.

Adam Seger: “We take a two-foot long piece of fresh Florida raw sugarcane and we put it into the guarapo machine and out one side comes fresh sugarcane juice and out the other side comes sugarcane fibers.”

From mojitos to margaritas — the fresh sugarcane juice brings out the flavors in their drinks

Adam Seger: “We have five different cocktails we can make with sugarcane juice, but then from there, you can make them your own with the spirit you use and fresh fruit purees.”

Jessica Weale, customer: “Very impressive. I have been to a lot of Caribbean islands where they press their own sugarcane, so I think it’s great that it’s here. It’s quite an experience.”

When it comes to food — the fresher the better — so why not the same for your cocktails?

Adam Seger: “Think about processed sugar in a drink is like monotone. The fresh, raw sugar is like harmony. It adds more nuances to balance out the cocktail.”

Cheers to a sweeter way of enjoying spirits.

The Tuck Room can make the sugarcane drinks with or without alcohol — so anyone can enjoy them.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Tuck Room at the Intracoastal Mall’s iPic Theater

3701 NE 163rd St.

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

786-563-7061

http://www.thetuckroom.com/

