The stars of ‘Cars 3’ visit Bayside Marketplace

MIAMI (WSVN) - They’ll soon be burning rubber on the big screen, but first, Lightning McQueen and some new racers made a South Florida stop.

Disney’s “Cars” are revved up for a return to the box office, and South Floridians can join in on the excitement this weekend. The Road to the Races Tour is stopping in Miami, and after kicking off at Walt Disney World, the tour will stop in more 25 cities, gearing up for the release of “Cars 3,” this summer.

“Everyone is kind of left on a cliffhanger, and they are wanting more, let me tell you,” said Lisa Cabello, a Disney field marketing specialist. “There’s some serious racing going on in here. It’s going to be amazing.”

All the stars of the hit series are at Bayside Marketplace through Sunday.

“Lightning McQueen, he’s really our favorite from all the previous films, but then we have two new friends of his,” Cabello said. “Cruise Ramirez — she’s this tech savvy trainer that’s really going to whip him into shape. And then also Jackson Storm, who is not really his friend. I would more say his nemesis in this film.”

Family friendly and free, there is something for everyone to get you ready to see Lightning McQueen’s next move on the big screen.

“You come on down and you find a host of activities from our five amazing title sponsors,” Cabello said. “Each has an activity for someone to have so much fun. It’s all ‘Cars 3’ themed.”

Once you’ve seen all that’s outside, visitors will want to head inside the trailer transformed into a movie theater, where they can watch an extended sneak peak of “Cars 3.” But to see the whole movie, you’ll have to wait until June 16.

