‘The Star’ puts a new twist on a classic story

It’s the holiday season, which means it’s time for holiday movies. And while the Christmas story hasn’t changed in thousands of years, the new movie “The Star” is using lots of stars to tell it in a new way.

Narrator: “For centuries, one story has touched the lives of people across the world.”

“The Star” is an animated version of a story most people know…

Narrator: “You are invited to discover the story of the first Christmas.”

But, this time, it’s told from a different point of view — the animals.

Steven Yeun (as Bo the Donkey): “Mary, you are in danger. You need to listen to what I am about to say extremely carefully.”

Gina Rodriguez (as Mary): “Do you want a belly rub?”

Zachary Levi: “It’s a tale as old as time. I mean it is the tale as old as time. It split time in half.”

Zachary Levi voices Joseph.

Zachary Levi: “It’s a way for kids to engage in it in a new way and their parents to engage in it.”

And Mary is voiced by Gina Rodriguez.

Gina Rodriguez: “It’s hilarious, it’s heartfelt, it’s genuine, it’s authentic in retelling of a story we heard many times.”

For some actresses, playing a virgin mother could be intimidating — not Gina.

Gina Rodriguez: “It’s what I do. I play pregnant virgins. Who’s got one? Who gonna throw one at me next?”

Gina also stars in “Jane the Virgin.” It’s not a biblical role, but it’s also about a pregnant virgin.

Gina Rodriguez: “I feel like they felt very comfortable in knowing that I have been here before.”

Zachary told us “The Star” might have gotten its biggest star by bringing out another kind of guiding light.

Zachary Levi: “I starting hearing Steven Yeun, Keegan-Michael Key, Patricia Heaton and Oprah. I’m like, ‘What is happening? Who gets Oprah?’ How do you even contact Oprah?”

Even the sound track is packed with big names like A Great Big World, Fifth Harmony and Mariah Carey.

Mariah Carey: “I’m very honored to be a part of the project, and I think it’s something with a good message. It’s a family film.”

It seems only fitting a movie titled “The Star” would have more than just one.

“The Star” shines into theaters Friday.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.