‘The Snowman’ presents an unconventional thriller

The title sounds harmless enough, “The Snowman,” but make no mistake, leave the kids at home for this one. Deco chatted with Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson about their chilling detective thriller.

A serial killer is on the prowl, and he’s got a thing for snowmen.

In “The Snowman,” Michael Fassbender and Rebecca Ferguson play detectives trying to figure out who the killer is, and what makes him tick.

Michael Fassbender (as Harry Hole): “Be careful. We don’t know what we’re dealing with.”

Michael Fassbender: “With the first falling of snow, this serial killer is…”

Rebecca Ferguson: “Activated.”

Michael Fassbender: “Yeah, he’s sort of awakened.”

So if a creepy snowman is staring at you from outside your home — you’ve been targeted.

For the record, Michael and Rebecca tell Deco they’re fine with turning innocent snowmen into something to fear.

Rebecca Ferguson: “Definitely.”

Michael Fassbender: “Whenever we can.”

Rebecca Ferguson: “Bring it on.”

Also for the record, Michael’s character’s name is…

Michael Fassbender: “Harry Hole.”

That’s right, Harry Hole is on the case … when he’s not busy getting drunk.

Michael Fassbender: “Unless he’s hunting down serial killers, he’s finding solace at the bottom of a bottle.”

Michael Fassbender (as Harry Hole): “I know how much you want this, but you can’t force the pieces to fit.”

Rebecca Ferguson (as Katrine Bratt): “Do you actually think he killed them?”

Meanwhile, Rebecca’s character, Katrine Bratt, has her own issues.

Michael Fassbender: “She’s got other things.”

Rebecca Ferguson: “A more sinister story.”

Michael Fassbender: “Well, she’s not revealing everything.”

It’s the focus on the characters that Rebecca says sets “The Snowman” apart from the usual detective thrillers.

Rebecca Ferguson: “There’s some gruesome scenes in it, but I think what keeps us on the toes are the characters around.”

In other words, it’s not just a “splatter” movie, as Rebecca calls it.

Michael Fassbender: “Nice.”

Rebecca Ferguson: “Thank you.”

Michael Fassbender: “‘Splatter’ movie.”

“The Snowman” is in theaters Friday.

