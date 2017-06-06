The Secret Garden at the Blind Pig

Something very groovy is going down in Miami this weekend. The cost is low and the fun factor high. Performance art, live music, drinks, food. Chris Van Vliet’s got all the deets on a night to remember.

The latest Secret Garden event is happening Saturday night, and if you’ve never checked one out, here’s what you’ve been missing.

Secret Garden is a moveable Miami party.

You never know where it’s gonna happen.

Matt Ohashi, co-creator: “It’s a rotating pop-up, so we never do it in the same location. Month after month, it always moves.”

This month, you’ll find the garden at Blind Pig in Downtown Miami.

Like every party, this one has a special theme.

Matt Ohashi: “For June 10th, the concept is ‘under the sea,’ so there’s gonna be a lot of underwater themes, a lot of diving themes.”

Sure, it’s “under the sea” — but this ain’t no Disney movie.

This is one-of-a kind stuff.

Matt Ohashi: “We started to realize we needed to offer something different and offer an experience to people.”

In the past, Secret Garden gatherings have included day-glo face painting, interactive characters, fire eaters and other circus performers.

Homegrown talent is always included in the mix.

Matt Ohashi: “We definitely like to empower local artists and musicians to present their creative medium, whatever it is, on a higher scale than they would typically get the opportunity to do.”

You can create your own art at the photo booth. Put a helmet on and dive deep into the night.

Alexa Jane, event designer: “We have shimmer curtains in the background that are supposed to give an underwater effect. We also have a fog machine and bubbles, and we have the bell diver statue and the treasure chest.”

There’s plenty of food and drink to see you through times of hunger and thirst.

Make it over to Secret Garden this weekend for a night unlike any other.

Alexa Jane: “We’re only gonna do this theme once. We don’t repeat themes, so if you miss it this time, you’ll never be able to see it again.”

You can get in to this weekend’s Secret Garden party for free.

