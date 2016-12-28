The Ritz-Carlton hosts James Bond New Year’s Eve gala

There’s only three days left in 2016, so why not end the year in style? And who is more stylish than James Bond? We know the super spy has exquisite taste, and one hotspot in Bal Harbor is inviting you to do New Year’s, Bond-style.

Ring in the new year like Bond, James Bond.

Sure, 007 loves a good martini, but when James Bond isn’t drinking martinis, he drinks champagne. And not just any champagne — he only drinks Bollinger. In fact, it’s been featured in every Bond movie since 1973.

On New Year’s Eve, artisan beach house lounge inside The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour is giving you a chance to party like the super spy at their ‘Shaken Not Stirred’ New Year’s Eve gala.

Chef Paula Dasilva: “We’ve got a four-course tasting menu for the late seating, three-course for the first seating and on top of that, we have a DJ. We’re going to have music, fireworks right outside on the beach here.”

One of the dinner options is this fresh cavatelli Chef Paula Dasilva cooked up for us.

Chef Paula Dasilva: “Boom, and there we have it. And this is it.”

The early dinner is $125 per person, the late dinner runs $250 and both include a midnight toast and all the festivities to get you into 2017. But if you want the true Bond experience — it’s gonna cost you.

Brian Skogen: “If you’re going to party like James Bond, you’ve got to have the best. You gotta have Bollinger champagne, which has premiered in every single James Bond movie.”

The James Bond Bollinger package includes a four-course dinner, open bar for six on a private terrace and a limited edition 007 “Spectre” crystal set with a 1.5 liter Bollinger R.D. 1988 magnum. The cost?

Chef Paula Dasilva: “$10,007 is the price for that.”

Chris Van Vliet: “I see what you did there. Very nice.”

Yep, $10,007! But this is not your average champagne.

Chris Van Vliet: “What makes a bottle like this so expensive?”

Rik Steere: “The biggest part is that this is all grand crew grapes that are going in here. So they are the very best of the best grapes that go in here and as you know, vintages are not named every year.”

Only 28 of these bottles were brought the U.S., and sure, the champagne may only last for the night, but the memories of ringing in the new year like James Bond will last forever.

The Ritz-Carlton’s ‘Shaken Not Stirred’ New Year’s Eve event

10295 Collins Avenue

Bal Harbour, Florida 33154 United States

(305) 455-5400

http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/miami/bal-harbour/offers/new-years-eve-shaken-not-stirred

