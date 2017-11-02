The Onyx Bar at the Casa Casuarina

The Versace Mansion on South Beach has a long history. Now it’s a luxury hotel and restaurant with some new dining options. The Onyx Bar, known for their cocktail menu, is now offering some decadent bites.

Designer Gianni Versace called this Ocean Drive property home from 1992 until his death in 1997.

It’s now a luxury hotel called the Casa Casuarina with a high-end restaurant called Gianni’s.

Thomas Stewart, executive chef: “We did a lot of studying on Mr. Versace himself to get a feel for what he liked to eat. Obviously it’s steeped in a lot of history.”

Thomas Stewart: “Now anyone can dine in style at the Onyx Bar, which used to be Versace’s favorite hangout.”

Thomas Stewart: “Onyx Bar is kinda amazing because it was his kitchen at one point, and he used to sit in that dining room right there.”

The bar menu gives guests a taste of the high life.

Thomas Stewart: “We’re doing like a small med tapas with Italian influence. Anything from scallops to shrimp.”

Check out the seared diver’s scallops or the tuna tartar.

It’s a seafood delight.

Thomas Stewart: “Grilled spanish, octopus, chimichurri, colfi tomato, spanish chorizo. What we’re trying to do is make the courtyard a place to eat drink, have a few libations relax before they get seated.”

You can also order a drink Versace would approve of…

A 24 karat margarita served with edible gold flakes.

Bottoms up.

Customer 1: “The food is exquisite. We’re having lobster cocktail, cocktail shrimp, calamari. It’s fantastic!”

Customer 2: “We’ve lived down here a long time and we’ve walked by this place a million times. To be able to come in and enjoy food and drink here is pretty awesome.”

While you might not be a famous Italian designer, at least you can eat and drink like one.

Thomas Stewart: “It’s one of a kind dining. You can’t get this everywhere, you can’t get a place so steeped in history anywhere else on SoBe.”

FOR MORE INFO:

The Onyx Bar at Casa Casuarina

1116 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-485-2200

http://vmmiamibeach.com/

