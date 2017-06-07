‘The Mummy’ awakens at New York premiere

Fans screamed loud enough to wake the dead at the New York premiere of “The Mummy.” Tom Cruise and company walked the red carpet Tuesday night and didn’t disappoint. It was a great party until one out-of-touch fan looked at Tom and said, “Hey, you’re not Brendan Fraser!”

Brendan starred in The Mummy franchise starting in 1999, and in Hollywood: If something works, wait a few decades and do it again.

This is the fourth time, yeah, the fourth time it’s come back from the dead.

Now, Tom Cruise gives it a shot.

The Mummy trailer: “Because of your action this ancient power has returned.”

Uh oh, they’ve awoken a monster.

Tom Cruise (as Nick Morton): “I saw her. She is real.”

Tom Cruise plays Nick Morton — actually, let’s let him tell you.

Tom Cruise: “Nick Morton is a thief. He is, he’s a thief. He’s basically stealing these old relics and selling them on the black market.”

So our boy Nick Morton has quite the side business selling these stolen items, but when he stumbles across the tomb of a mummy, played by Sofia Boutella, she’s not exactly happy to have guests.

She’s an Egyptian princess who was buried alive 2,000 years ago.

Sofia Boutella: “It was important to find the psychology of the character and understand why she did what she did.”

Her power grows by the second — destroying everything in her path.

Tom tells us this kind of movie is right up his alley.

Tom Cruise: “I am hungry, as an audience, to see a film like this. I want to be scared. I want to be entertained.”

And to entertain, there’s a big fight sequence between Tom and Russell Crowe who plays Dr. Jekyll.

Tom Cruise: “Russell and I have known each other for over 20 years. We’ve talked about working together, and now we’re going to do this really cool fight.”

Russell Crowe: “There’s a whole bunch of different things in there. There’s a bit of martial arts, there’s a bit of boxing, there’s some wire work, there’s a couple of rugby moves.”

Now it wouldn’t be a Tom Cruise movie without Tom doing some sort of crazy, death-defying stunt.

This one took them on a zero-gravity plane.

Tom Cruise: “I’d had this idea of creating a zero g sequence for some time. And when I read the script and Alex had come up with the idea of a plane crash, I spoke with him. I said, ‘Listen, I think this is the way to approach this.’ It’s a hell of a lot of fun.”

And “The Mummy” faces a tough opening weekend. It has to take on “Wonder Woman” at the box office. Good luck with that.

“The Mummy” awakens in theaters everywhere June 9.

