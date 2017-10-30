The moms of ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ talk about the holidays with Deco

It isn’t even Halloween yet and we’re already talking about Christmas movies. But we’re OK with that since it’s the wild new comedy “A Bad Moms Christmas.” We chatted with the cast and they got a little silly with us.

Mila Kunis (as Amy): “Ugh, I can’t do this sober.”

Kathryn Hahn (as Carla): “Guys, wanna get drunk at the food court?”

Kristen Bell (as Kiki): “Oooo, yeah.”

Drinking at the mall, food fights and beating up on their families in a dodge ball contest.

Kathryn Hahn: “We just had a lot of sugar!”

Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell And Kathryn Hahn were hyped up to talk to Deco about “A Bad Mom’s Christmas.”

Mila Kunis (as Amy): “No more perfect gifts, no more perfect decorations, no more perfect anything.”

Kathryn Hahn (as Carla): “**** it.”

Mila Kunis (as Amy): “Let’s take Christmas back.”

So what does that mean to the ladies in real life?

Kristen Bell: “Doing something once a week, whether it’s like a jog (which also sounds miserable) or a pedicure. Doing something just for me.”

In the movie, their plans are turned upside down thanks to some unsuspected visitors.

Cheryl Hines (as Kiki’s mom): “Kiki!”

Kristen Bell (as Kiki): “Mom?”

Yes the ‘bad moms’ moms wreak havoc on their anti-Christmas plans, but for Mila, the script is flipped in real life.

Mila Kunis: “My mom’s pretty awesome when it comes to things like this because we never had very much, so it wasn’t a big deal to have a little.”

Taking the reigns on the holiday doesn’t mean there’s a lack of Christmas lights or Santa Clause action on the big screen.

And there’s plenty of gingerbread houses to go around.

So who’s the most skilled at cookie-based construction?

[Mila and Kathryn point at Kristen]

Kristen Bell: “Everybody made a pretty good gingerbread house.”

Mila Kunis: “That’s not true.”

Kristen Bell: “Everybody’s a winner.”

And what are the holidays without a good party? Nothing … unless you’re Kristen Bell.

Mila Kunis: “She never invited us.”

Kathryn Hahn: “No, never invited us.”

Kristen Bell: “I don’t really do a Christmas party ’cause everyone else has them and every weekend is booked. That I won’t compete with. I did throw some good game nights. I haven’t really done it in a while. You just remind me to get back on track.”

And you can see “A Bad Moms Christmas” where you want when you want as long as you want to see it at an AMC Theater any Monday through Thursday. Enter to win tickets by emailing your name, address and phone number to giveaways@decodrive.com.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.