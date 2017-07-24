The Justice League take over Comic-Con

There was no escaping the “Justice League” buzz in San Diego for Comic-Con this past weekend. The stars were everywhere, and that’s just scratching the surface. It’s a lot to keep track of, but don’t worry: We’ve got your Comic-Con highlights right here.

Wonder Woman and her “Justice League” crew took center stage at Comic-Con, signing autographs, taking pics and melting hearts in the process.

Gal Gadot showed off her real-life superhero skills, comforting a tearful fan dressed as a little Wonder Woman. “Justice League” co-star Ezra Miller joined in.

Ezra Miller: “Come join the Justice League whenever you’re ready, huh?”

Gal Gadot (as Wonder Woman): “Don’t engage alone. We’ll do this together.”

Ezra Miller (as the Flash): “It’s really cool you guys seem ready to do battle and stuff, but I’ve never done battle. I’ve just pushed some people and run away.”

“Justice League” fans were in for a treat with a new trailer dropping over four minutes of footage! But that was far from the only sneak peek.

Tom Hiddleston (as Loki): “This is gonna be such fun.”

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor): “Hello!”

Tom Hiddleston (as Loki): “Hi!”

Bros for life! Thor and Loki team up to take down the Goddess of Death in the first trailer for “Thor: Ragnarok,” and look who’s joining!

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor): “We’re kinda both like fire.”

Mark Ruffalo (as Hulk): “But Hulk like raging fire. Thor like smoldering fire.”

Meanwhile, in TV Land, “Westworld” is on its way back.

And “Stranger Things” season two is going full “Thriller” with its first full trailer.

Gaten Matarazzo (as Dustin Henderson): “Abort! Abort!”

But back at Justice League headquarters, the “Wonder Woman” sequel now has a title that’s super difficult to remember, “Wonder Woman 2,” and Jason Momoa rocked the Comic-Con stage with Aquaman’s trident.

