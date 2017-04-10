‘The Fate of the Furious’ stars hit the red carpet for the NYC premiere

“The Fate of the Furious” is expected to dominate the world — and they’re already dominating the red carpet. Deco’s furious correspondent Chris Van Vliet is here with the Big Apple premiere.

The stars of “The Fate of the Furious” hit the massive red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and they were feeling hot… really hot.

Vin Diesel: “So excited, I’m sweating. Look at me.”

Tyrese Gibson: “This carpet is so big and look at all these fans outside. This is pretty crazy.”

It’s also pretty crazy to think this franchise started off as a street racing movie in 2001.

Now they’re on movie number eight and instead of just racing cars, they’re using those cars to save the world.

Vin Diesel: “So blessed to be able to film all over the world. So blessed to be able to enroll and incorporate all the corners of the world into this saga.”

Things get interesting in this movie because the good guy, becomes the bad guy. Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto is lured back into a life of crime by a mysterious woman played by Charlize Theron.

Charlize Theron: “The story is pretty amazing and hopefully this new villain people will enjoy. She’s psychotic.”

Dwayne Johnson: “Exotic locations, amazing vehicles, really beautiful women, some pretty cool guys who say like cool things and are kinda tough.”

And just like every “Fast and the Furious” movie before this, they’re always trying to one up themselves.

Jason Statham: “They do the best stunts ever when it comes to vehicle stunts. These are the greatest on screen ever.”

But in the end, these movies are all about you.

Vin Diesel: “The best fans in the world are ‘Fast and the Furious’ fans. Hands down.”

You can determine your own fate while seeing it for free — which definitely won’t make you furious. We’re giving away passes good at any AMC any Monday through Thursday. Email your name, address and phone number to giveaways@decodrive.com.

Oh, and remember that feud between Vin Diesel and The Rock when The Rock basically called out Vin for being unprofessional on this movie? Well Vin has put it all to rest, telling USA Today that it got blown out of proportion and that in his house, The Rock is always “Uncle Dwayne.”

“The Fate of the Furious” is out in theaters on April 14.

