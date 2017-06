MIAMI (WSVN) - Characters from the upcoming film, “The Emoji Movie,” visited the Miami Children’s Museum as part of their truck tour.

The characters “Hi-5” and “Jailbreak” hugged and took pictures with children at the museum.

Young fans were able to jump in the trunk of their truck and play in the mobile ball pit.

“The Emoji Movie” will be in theaters July 28.

