The Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach brings new-level luxury

Fort Lauderdale Beach is lined with some of the coolest hotels in South Florida. Now a new addition to “resort row” is taking the luxury experience to a new level. It’s called the Conrad, and Deco got a first-look at this game-changer.

The Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach resort is anything but your typical hotel.

Chintan Dadhich, manager: “We’ll be setting the tone for what luxury service should be all about here in Fort Lauderdale Beach.”

That is a bold claim — but they intend to back it up.

Let’s start with this sweet deal.

Chintan Dadhich: “We’re an all-suite hotel, all-suite resort.”

And there’s nothing cookie-cutter about these rooms.

Chintan Dadhich: “All of our suites start at 650 square feet at the least, which is our junior suite, and then they ramp up to one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom suites.”

Each suite has its own kitchen. That means you can cook if you want to — or let somebody else do the work.

Chintan Dadhich: “Having our chef create an experience in your suite.”

Your personal chef will make your meal to your exact specifications.

Oh but wait — it only gets better.

Chintan Dadhich: “Being able to dine in the outside terrace in your suite with a meal that is curated for you personally by the chef.”

You’re bound to leave your suite sooner or later.

And when you do, you might want to check out the sky deck, where you’ll find the pool and the bar.

Chintan Dadhich: “You can always walk over to our Spinnaker Bar or book one of our cabanas which comes with our fantastic five-star service which will take your experience to a whole new level.”

Kelly, visitor: “I think it’s absolutely stunning here. The views the views are unmatched, and it just gives the perfect view of Fort Lauderdale.”

Megan, visitor: “And we have the executive chef just making this incredible meal, and I’ve never had an experience like this anywhere on the beach.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach

551 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 414-5100

http://conradhotels3.hilton.com/en/hotels/florida/conrad-fort-lauderdale-beach-FLLCICI/index.html

