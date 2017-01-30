The Chainsmokers announce arena tour kicking off in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Chainsmokers have announced a major arena tour of the U.S., starting right here in Miami.

The popular DJ duo, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, made their announcement on social media, saying they would also be releasing their first full-length album.

NEW TOUR + NEW ALBUM + NEW PRODUCTION = OUR MOST AMAZING SHOW EVER – TICKETS ARE GONNA FLY, PRESALE 3PM ET / 12PM PT https://t.co/ucCOv0CCDx pic.twitter.com/wJYRXO48jp — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) January 30, 2017

The “Memories Do Not Open” tour kicks off on April 13 in Miami at the AmericanAirlines Arena, and includes a stop the next night in Tampa. The tour will visit 40 cities overall.

The EDM group is nominated for three Grammy Awards: Best New Artist, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (for “Closer” ft. Halsey), and Best Dance Recording (for “Don’t Let Me Down” ft. Daya).

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster. AT&T customers can get presale codes through AT&T THANKS.

