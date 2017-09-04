The ‘It’ Crowd: Cast discusses horror film’s ‘deeper’ meaning

Arguably, Stephen King’s most iconic and terrifying creation is back. It’s Pennywise the Dancing Clown! His much-anticipated big screen debut is almost here. Deco sat down with the cast of “It” to talk about the new horror flick.

Bill Skarsgard (as Pennywise): “Hiya, Georgie! What a nice boat.”

Note to self: Don’t talk to creepy clowns living in sewers.

In “It,” Georgie makes that unfortunate mistake, with his brother Bill then on a mission to find out what happened.

Jack Dylan Grazer (as Eddie Kaspbrak): “No offense, Bill, but I don’t want to end up like Ge — I don’t wanna go missing either.”

Jaeden Lieberher (as Bill Denbrough): “Even though he knows deep down that he is not alive, he’s still searching for him, and he wants to fight Pennywise to find his brother.”

Let’s sort something out real quick.

Don’t worry, this isn’t a spoiler. It is a shape-shifting being that appears in different forms and feeds off your fears.

Wyatt Oleff (as Stanley Uris): “We all saw something different.”

Chosen Jacobs (as Mike Hanlon): “Maybe — or maybe it knows what scares us most, and that’s what we see.”

Pennywise the Dancing Clown is one of those forms.

Bill and his misfit pals, known as the Losers’ Club, take it upon themselves to battle It and save their town.

Jack Dylan Grazer: “We’re kind of reluctant in the beginning, because we’re like, ‘Dude, you’ve just gotta face it, your brother’s dead.’ But then we realize that there’s more to it.”

There’s also more to the movie than the scares.

Trust us, there are plenty of those, but there’s some deep stuff here, too.

Jeremy Ray Taylor: “This movie’s way more than a horror movie. I think it’s more a story of misfits conquering their fears.”

Wyatt Oleff: “It’s just the Losers’ Club’s journey through the hard times in their lives, and I think everyone can relate to that.”

Finn Wolfhard: “Yeah, I think it’s also great for kids to see this movie.”

Whoa, whoa, Finn, honey. Kids seeing this? It’s a hard “R” rating, but go ahead, make your point.

Finn Wolfhard: “If you’re being bullied, it’s a great metaphor, I guess, like Wyatt said, to face your demons.”

And whether it’s bullies or It, they’ve got plenty of demons to face.

“It” screams into theaters Friday, Sept. 8.

