The cast of ‘Annabelle: Creation’ talks latest installment in ‘The Conjuring’ franchise

“Annabelle: Creation” is a prequel to the 2014 horror flick, “Annabelle” … which was a prequel to “The Conjuring” movies. So this is a prequel of a prequel. Got all that? Deco spoke with the cast about the latest installment.

That seriously creepy doll, Annabelle, is back. This time she’s terrorizing a couple mourning the loss of their little girl.

Miranda Otto: “They’ve been very happily married with a beautiful daughter, and then something terrible happens.”

Desperate to reconnect with their daughter, the two do whatever they can to get her back.

Yeah, that turns out to be a bad idea.

Miranda Otto (as Esther Mullins): “The contact started small, but then it wanted permission to move into a doll so that it could be with us forever.”

In comes Annabelle to make things a living nightmare.

Anthony LaPaglia: “Initially she was a replacement, something to replace the loss. Annabelle does not play well with others, that’s the problem.”

Lulu Wilson (as Linda): “She’s seen your daughter.”

Anthony LaPaglia (as Samuel Mullins): “My daughter’s been dead for a very long time.”

Making matters worse, the troubled couple reluctantly takes in a nun and girls from an orphanage.

Yay! More people for Annabelle to creep out!

That’s when the real scares begin.

Along with scares, we finally get the origin story of the terrifying doll made infamous in “The Conjuring” movies.

Stephanie Sigman, who plays Sister Charlotte, says that story will not disappoint.

Stephanie Sigman: “I think people are going to be really happy with the answers because we really tell the story from the beginning.”

Talitha Bateman: “There’s gonna be a lot of freaky scenes and I think people like to be scared, so I think that’s why they might like it.”

Miranda Otto (as Esther Mullins): “Annabelle?”

“Annabelle: Creation” haunts a theater near you Friday.

