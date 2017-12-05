Terry Crews sues agent over alleged groping incident

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terry Crews has filed a lawsuit against the man he claims groped him at a Hollywood party last year.

Representatives for the actor confirmed Tuesday that he filed suit against Adam Venit, a talent agent with William Morris Endeavor. No other details about the lawsuit were immediately available.

Crews also filed a police report about the alleged incident.

The former football star added his name to the list of Hollywood’s sexual harassment victims in October when he revealed that he was groped by a high-level executive at an industry event. Crews discussed the incident on “Good Morning America” last month, saying he didn’t come forward sooner because he feared he wouldn’t be believed or his career could be affected.

Venit’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.