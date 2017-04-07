Teacher/rapper Oscar Urbina combines hip-hop, passion for teaching

Teacher by day and a rapper by night. If you think those two professions clash, think again. SoFlo’s Oscar Urbina’s found a way to combine his rhymes with his passion for teaching.

Oscar Urbina: (rapping) “Tryin’ to educate on education, but the education system needs some education. I hope the tables start turning, ’cause now the teachers start teaching by someone sitting behind a desk, and then we wonder why the students aren’t learning.”

Lots of people work two jobs. Not many head up a crowded classroom during the day, then hit the stage of a hip-hop club when the sun goes down.

Meet Oscar Urbina.

Oscar Urbina: “When it comes to my profession, I love to teach. I wanna help educate kids, but then at night, in my other life, I like to educate people when it comes to my music.”

When he’s not rocking the mic, he’s in Miami filling young minds with knowledge.

Oscar Urbina: “I teach at a school called Northwest Christian Academy.”

The kids at his gig keep him on his toes.

Oscar Urbina :”I feel like the younger I go, the better teacher I become in a way, because I have to get more creative to have them love whatever we’re going through.”

That need to be creative allows him to bring his musical talents into the classroom.

Oscar Urbina: “I feel that rappers can make the best teachers. Rappers tell stories. They give figurative language, metaphors, similes, personifications, all these things. When you use those things and you put it in the classroom, you speak in that way, you give them a lesson.”

Oscar knows he’s gotta stick to the curriculum, but when it’s time to impart a life lesson, he’ll lay something funky on his students, like a rap called “Pressure.”

Oscar Urbina: (rapping) “I need inspiration daily, so I read quotes thinking it could save me from being lazy. So much responsibility. I don’t wanna make a mistake. My life’s like a buffet, ’cause I got a lot on my plate.”

This teacher/rapper is fully committed to continuing and combining his two careers, and his students will be better off because of that.

Oscar Urbina: “You don’t know what kids are being reached. Even though they’re not saying, ‘Thank you, mister,” it’s going with them.”

